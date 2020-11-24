Villager Backstory: T.D. Talbott

T.D. Talbott never had so much as seen a wrestling match until he went to watch his college roommate.
Nor was it even a full-blown meet. This was wrestle-offs, where Rich Macioce had to fend off a teammate’s challenge to hold his spot in Ohio State’s starting lineup.
“He gets beat, and he’s crying,” Talbott recalled.
Ah, but it requires two wins to dethrone an incumbent. After a rest period, a resolute Macioce went out and won the rematch.
“That’s what led me to become a wrestling coach,” Talbott said. “True story.”
It’s a journey that took the Village of Country Club Hills resident into the elite in a sport he never played. Over 35 years coaching in Ohio’s wrestling hotbed, Talbott produced nine state individual champions and nine runners-up. He was the state’s Coach of the Year in 1971.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.