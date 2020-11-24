Villager Backstory: T.D. Talbott

Bill Mitchell / Daily Sun - T.D. Talbott, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, Thursday, November 19th, 2020, while at his home in The Villages. Talbott is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame following a career as a high school coach in Ohio.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

T.D. Talbott never had so much as seen a wrestling match until he went to watch his college roommate.

Nor was it even a full-blown meet. This was wrestle-offs, where Rich Macioce had to fend off a teammate’s challenge to hold his spot in Ohio State’s starting lineup.

“He gets beat, and he’s crying,” Talbott recalled.

Ah, but it requires two wins to dethrone an incumbent. After a rest period, a resolute Macioce went out and won the rematch.

“That’s what led me to become a wrestling coach,” Talbott said. “True story.”

It’s a journey that took the Village of Country Club Hills resident into the elite in a sport he never played. Over 35 years coaching in Ohio’s wrestling hotbed, Talbott produced nine state individual champions and nine runners-up. He was the state’s Coach of the Year in 1971.

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.