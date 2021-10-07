Villager backstory: Sue Dubman

Sue Dubman has always been interested in math, science and the well-being of others — and she found the perfect marriage of these areas of interest in her career in medical research and analytics.
Dubman spent decades in health care and life sciences fields through her research work.
“I started out in IT, traditional IT,” she said. “My fields in both IT and statistics were very helpful. I actually wanted to go into medicine, but I was too much of a klutz.”
Dubman joked that her rats died in surgery, which led her to pursue “softer sciences.”
“I had a biology, chemistry, physics background, then I ended up in more applied math,” she said.
Dubman went to University of Missouri as an undergraduate and graduate student, where she met her husband, Joe.
