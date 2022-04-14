Villager backstory: Stuart Willa

When he was a junior in high school in Ohio, Stuart Willa wanted to make the Navy his career. But after 10 years, he realized he had enough.
“I spent five years above water and another five underwater,” the Village of Lynnhaven resident recalled. “While I was in the Navy, I learned about the State Department’s Foreign Service program and decided to make that my career.”
Willa spent 20 years in the Foreign Service, working as a communications officer.
“I served in Laos in Southeast Asia, and what is now Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa,” he said. “I spent time at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, and worked on both sides of the Berlin Wall.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.