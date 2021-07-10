Villager Backstory: Steve Waterhouse

In his early 20s, Steve Waterhouse found himself looking for a job, single, his education on hold.
Decades later, he can look back at several businesses he established, the family he and his wife of 40 years raised together and community contributions he’s made.
His upbeat, matter-of-fact tone in describing his life conveys a comfort with his mix of challenges and successes.
“I think The Villages is full of people who found a way to execute the American Dream,” Waterhouse said. “And some of them did it as union welders, some of them did it as corporate CEOs, some of them did it as just smart investors, right? … But we all have one thing in common in The Villages: We got it done.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.