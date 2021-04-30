Villager backstory: Stephanie Phillips

Diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan Stephanie Phillips got to see her team win the Super Bowl in 2018, when it played the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. After the joy and excitement set in and her many tears dried, she would go on to follow through with a deal she made with a group of tailgate friends.
“We had a pact that if we won the Super Bowl, we’d get tattoos,” she said.
The Village of Pine Ridge resident is on her third Eagles tattoo — one that references the Super Bowl win, one that is the Eagles head logo and one that has an older logo design with her late mother and late husband’s initials.
