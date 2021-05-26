Villager backstory: Sharon Francis

Sharon Francis never thought she would end up traveling much.
Her career led her to Asia and Europe, however. When she returned to the states, she began a busy, and ultimately award-winning, career as an elementary school counselor.
It all started during a teaching job at Fort Knox. When she applied, she said she would “teach anything but first grade.”
So, of course, she was hired as a first grade teacher — with the caveat she could change positions at the end of the year.
Francis met several teachers at Fort Knox who had taught overseas. During summers, she went to Europe.
