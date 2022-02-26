Villager Backstory: Scott Dummond

Mail delivery didn't give Scott Drummond an adrenaline rush.
So he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in a unit that fought in Operation Desert Storm.
Later he'd fulfill a childhood dream of becoming a police officer, spending 21 years with the New York City Police Department. One of his accomplishments there was directing a 9/11 recovery effort at a Staten Island landfill.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.