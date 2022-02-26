Villager Backstory: Scott Dummond

You may know Scott Drummond, of the Village of S. Catherine, as the founder of the First Responders of The Villages Club, but what you may not know is that he served in Operation Desert Storm and spent 21 years as a police officer.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Mail delivery didn't give Scott Drummond an adrenaline rush.

So he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in a unit that fought in Operation Desert Storm.

Later he'd fulfill a childhood dream of becoming a police officer, spending 21 years with the New York City Police Department. One of his accomplishments there was directing a 9/11 recovery effort at a Staten Island landfill.

Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.