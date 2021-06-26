Villager Backstory: Sandra Ricciardi

Sandra Ricciardi honed her instincts to care for others long before she came to The Villages.
It started before her mother had dementia. It started before she began helping customers find the right long-term care insurance for their needs. It even started before she volunteered with the women’s league at her church.
At the young age of 7, Ricciardi began learning what it took to help others, as her parents became foster parents to a little boy. The family went on to foster 13 children through the years. Ricciardi grew up in Hamden, Connecticut, in a “typical Italian family” whose biggest treat was an ice-cream sundae for a good report card.
“My mother was the type of person who, if you weren’t feeling well and you had a kid, let your child come stay with me while you rest, or you come stay with me for a couple of weeks and I’ll take care of you. We always had someone living with us,” she said
