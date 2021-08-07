Villager Backstory: Sally Gage

Whether taking care of high schoolers from her nurse’s office or organizing help for nearby families impacted by autism, Sally Gage always has been one to lend a hand.
It’s an instinct that began in childhood, whether she knew it then or not. She grew up in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, wanting to be a nurse.
She achieved that goal early in life by getting the education she needed and finding a job in Endicott, New York.
“I worked for about four years between the hospital and a doctor’s office,” she said. “And then I met my husband.”
