Villager Backstory: Sally Gage

You may know Sally Gage from choir, pottery class or Villages Angels. But what you may not know is that she put a nursing career on hold to raise a family, then returned to the field to care for students once her children were grown.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Whether taking care of high schoolers from her nurse’s office or organizing help for nearby families impacted by autism, Sally Gage always has been one to lend a hand.

It’s an instinct that began in childhood, whether she knew it then or not. She grew up in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, wanting to be a nurse.

She achieved that goal early in life by getting the education she needed and finding a job in Endicott, New York.

“I worked for about four years between the hospital and a doctor’s office,” she said. “And then I met my husband.”

