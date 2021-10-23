Villager backstory: Rozlynn Fowler

Ask Rozlynn Fowler to describe her career before she first arrived in The Villages, and she’ll tell you she had several careers.
“My first career was in accounting in southern California,” the Village Rio Ponderosa resident said. “I was working at the Los Angeles Times newspaper, where I was in charge of newsprint inventory, when I decided to go to college and get my bachelor’s degree.”
Fowler was 36 at the time, and she went to the University of California at Berkeley, where she thought she would major in accounting. Instead, she turned to musicology, which the College Board describes as learning about the history, styles and uses of music.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.