Villager backstory: Rose A. Scalia

Rose A. Scalia was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, a small coal mining town. Her mother was a seamstress, while her father had fought on Omaha Beach during World War II.
As an only child, she “was my father’s son as well as my mother’s daughter.”
“I was taught to shoot .22s before playing with Barbie dolls,” Scalia said.
Her grandmother, who was blind and in a wheelchair, also played a big role in Scalia’s life. She taught Scalia how to play all types of musical instruments, and that she could do anything despite any disability.
