Villager Backstory: Ronald Raben

“I had an ego all my life,” says Ronald Raben, with the realization that a certain level can be good, but too much can be harmful. His balance helped build success multiple times over as a restaurateur, earning the nickname “Chef Rinaldo.”
Raben grew up in New York, in the Bronx and on Long Island. He spent four years in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean War years outside the theater of battle. Raben learned the ins and outs of kitchen work while in the military, but it didn’t become his career immediately.
Upon returning from service, he started working for an uncle at a garden center in Queens. He briefly supplied potatoes, including ready-to-cook French fries, to area restaurants. He also spent 10 years working in the world of art galleries.
His first taste of restaurant success came in Long Island, with an expiration date he wasn’t told about: The property owners intended to tear the building down within months of renting the space, later saying, “We never thought you’d make it anyway.” He ended up in a bartending stint, until his first wife mentioned an astrology reading that said his big break was imminent in Florida.
