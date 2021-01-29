Villager backstory: Roger Kass

Roger Kass lost track of how many times he flew around the globe.
His work in microbiology, sales and marketing had him traveling to and living in places such as Canada, Mexico, Belgium and Singapore.
Kass, who has a bachelor’s degree in microbiology, started out working for Nabisco as a microbiologist for the research and development center.
The Village of Marsh Bend resident then began working for the pharmaceutical company Merck in his home
state of New Jersey.
“I was a microbiologist working in a lab. I then went on to technical support, then to sales then from sales to marketing,” he said.
He traveled around the U.S. and Canada selling industrial biocides, which control bacteria growth, Kass said. He also served as the company’s product manager of industrial biocides for the paper industry.
