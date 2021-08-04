Villager backstory: Rock Dazé

Rock Dazé is a captain twice over.
First, he became a captain in the Navy. Then, he flew for American Airlines.
However he didn’t want to be an airplane pilot. He didn’t even want to be a fighter pilot, despite going to the Naval Academy.
He wanted to be an astronaut.
The only reason he went to the Naval Academy, in fact, was because most astronauts were military pilots.
You have to start out somewhere, right?
For Dazé, the middle of 10 children, the Naval Academy reminded him a lot of his family.
“You had to do it on your own,” he said. “You had to work with everybody. And it was great because your only job was to study and to work out and stay healthy.”
