Villager Backstory: Robert Waller

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck The Villages area in March 2020, Robert Waller, like many others, ended up stuck in his home for months. A lifelong educator and author who is Dean Emeritus of the College of Liberal Arts at South Carolina’s Clemson University, Waller decided to use the time to write his autobiography.
“I’m a historian, and I wanted to share my history with future generations, particularly my grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” he said. “I’ve lived through several major events of the past 90 years, and I want people to know what I saw through my words.”
His book, “R.A.W.: A Life Well Lived,” is now available for purchase at xlibris.com. Chronicling his journey from a Midwestern farm boy during the Great Depression to serving as dean of a major land grant university, Waller goes through his life and times in rich, clear detail.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.