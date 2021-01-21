Villager backstory: Rob Hempel

Rob Hempel was born in Detroit, Michigan, then migrated to Garden City, a suburb where he attended high school. At 6 feet, 2 inches, he was serious about basketball but with team players that were 6 foot 7 and up, a future on the bench led him to pursue cross country and distance running in track.
In July 1972, he was good enough at it to get a scholarship to Michigan State, but at the time the Vietnam War was escalating and he saw the wisdom of joining the Air Force before the draft letter arrived.
By August of that year, he was in boot camp. Following basic he requested a combat photographer assignment and thought he had one of the best jobs in the Air Force, other than flying the planes.
“I was always hanging out of the back of the airplanes taking pictures,” he laughed. “We were young and all I knew was when we had a mission it was going to be fun.”
