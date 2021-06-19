Villager Backstory: Rich Cole

Rich Cole long has served as an advocate for others, and relished the role.
He developed the skills that have helped people for decades by knowing the law and working in public-service roles.
The Villanova law-school graduate started out in private practice near his hometown of Philadelphia, wanting to litigate in the courtroom. After a few years, he landed a post with a newly elected governor, Dick Thornburgh, even after having worked on the opponent’s campaign. Cole was invited to interview for a spot on the Workers Compensation Appeal Board, but instead earned an offer for the position of General Counsel for the Department of Labor and Industry. Overseeing about 7,500 workers with 150 attorneys among them, Cole was tasked with making things more user-friendly for citizens as Thornburgh emphasized public service.
