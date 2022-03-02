Villager backstory: Reggie Nealy

Moms always know best.
Don’t ask how or why they do — they just do.
Reggie Nealy’s mother is proof of that.
The Village of Piedmont resident was told from an early age he’d probably end up in law enforcement — mostly by his mom — so, of course, he did.
“My mother always said I was a cop my entire life,” Nealy said with a laugh. “Even as a small child, I volunteered as a crossing guard because I wanted to take care of other kids. I’ve always wanted to take care of others and help.”
After a three-year stint in the United States Marine Corps that saw him earn a Purple Heart in Vietnam, the Pennsylvania native joined his hometown police department, where he wore the badge for 15 years before turning to criminal justice education.
