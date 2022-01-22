Villager Backstory: Randy Cline

Randy Cline was born in Florida, and the Village of DeSoto native’s career began in the state as well. “I enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1976,” he said. “I did basic training in Orlando, and spent 12 years on active duty.” During that period, he served in San Diego; Charleston, South Carolina; and even Scotland. “Scotland was a wonderful place to work,” Cline said. “I plan on going back there later this year to golf.”
