Villager Backstory: Randy Cline

You may know Randy Cline for his tireless work helping Wildwood United Methodist Church, but what you may not know is this Village of DeSoto resident served in the U.S. Navy and worked for the Inspector General of the U.S. Postal Service.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Randy Cline was born in Florida, and the Village of DeSoto native’s career began in the state as well. “I enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1976,” he said. “I did basic training in Orlando, and spent 12 years on active duty.” During that period, he served in San Diego; Charleston, South Carolina; and even Scotland. “Scotland was a wonderful place to work,” Cline said. “I plan on going back there later this year to golf.”

