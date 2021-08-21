Villager Backstory: Patricia Bushard

Ask family and friends about Patricia Bushard, and they will tell you that she has made a difference with countless young people over the years.
“I knew I wanted to help children through teaching,” the Village of Charlotte native said. “It’s hard work, but I wanted to step up for those children.”
Bushard spent 36 years teaching at schools in South Dakota and Illinois. Her certification ran the gamut from kindergarten to 12th grade, but she always seemed to have a knack working with older kids who were struggling to read.
“At the time, school districts didn’t know what to do with kids who fell under the cracks for one reason or another,” she said. “As a reading specialist and literacy coordinator, I was tasked with writing my own curriculum for these children. Each student essentially had their own path.”
