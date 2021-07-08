Villager Backstory: Norman Spear

Three years ago, Norman Spear built a cabin in the Minnesota wilderness. When he went up there for a month from mid-May to mid-June 2018, he had no idea he was about to experience some of the most memorable weather of his life.
In those 30 days, Spear said everything started out fairly normal for a summer in the Midwest. It was about 60 degrees in the daytime and dipped into the 40s at night. Until it started going into the 30s. And then all the way down to 29 degrees at night with highs of 32 to 35.
“The cabin was chilly,” he joked. “Being used to the Florida weather, I had to put a fire in the Franklin stove, which had to be over 100 years old.”
