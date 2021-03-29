Villager backstory: Nick Di Virgilio

Nick Di Vergilio’s treasures hang on the walls of his Village of Lynnhaven home. Two of them are letters from the White House. Jackie Kennedy took the time, in her grief, to write and thank him for singing at president John F. Kennedy’s memorial service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. During the service, Jackie Kennedy came within a few feet of him at the altar and the impact was palpable.
“I don’t know how I sang that, because emotionally I was so close to her, and her makeup was streaming down her cheeks,” he recalled. “She was so close I could hear her breathing and saying prayers.”
A second frame holds and note from then president Lyndon B. Johnson, who sent him a Christmas card following his performance at the White House.
Those are just a few of the milestones in the life of an gifted tenor who has performed on the most revered stages in the U.S. and Europe beside all of the opera stars in his era. The seed was planted in his childhood, as he grew up listening to the Metropolitan Opera broadcast on the radio with his father.
