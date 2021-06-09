Villager backstory: Nate Leech

You may know Nate Leech from the many triathlons he’s run. But what you may not know is that, as a college student, he spent every other semester with NASA as they worked to put men on the moon.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Nate Leech was working his way through Purdue University’s co-op program when he was sent to Houston, Texas, to work for NASA. Leech was studying aeronautical engineering, “so NASA fit right into that role.”

Leech arrived in the fall of 1968, in time to help with Apollo 7 and 8. They were the first manned flights for Apollo since Apollo 1, where three men died before launch after a fire reached the command module.

