Villager Backstory: Nancy Page

Nancy Page might be a more recent resident of The Villages, having moved here June 15, 2020, but she’s already had plenty of adventures in her retirement for the last 15 years.
Page spent her whole life in Rhode Island, except for a few years while she was at Ithaca College for speech-language pathology.
After graduating from the New York school, she became the East Providence Schools’ pathologist, a job in which she stayed for 31 years.
“I loved all the people up there,” she said. “When I first started, I had nine schools. I traveled around and wasn’t in one place for very long. It was difficult. Of course, I was young at that time. Now I think about it and think ‘Oh my goodness, how did I do that?’ As the years went on, they hired more people. By the time I ended up retiring, I had one school, and that was such a joy to be in one place that I could call home.”
