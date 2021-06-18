Villager Backstory: Moe Lamy

Moe Lamy did more than just leave his hometown when he moved from Manchester, New Hampshire, where he grew up and spent most of his adult life.
“When I left there, I left my world, actually. I really spent about 70 years there,” he said.
He spent his decades there supporting the community through volunteerism, working for an electric company there and then running his own business.
But before that, he was a kid growing up in Manchester who decided to join the Army National Guard infantry with a couple of his friends when he was a teenager. He was sent to Fort Drum in New York, he said.
Lamy was — and still is — a drummer. He said he used to play in nightclubs before he joined the service. So, he auditioned to be a drummer with the 39th Army Band, and that became his new task.
