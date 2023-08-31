Villager backstory: Meet Trish Mulloy

You may know Trish Mulloy as a swimmer in The Villages, but you may not know the Village of St. Catherine resident was a copywriter and ad designer who also doubled as the bassist for a rock band.

Trish Mulloy has been an artist as long as she can remember. Growing up outside Charlotte, North Carolina, her childhood was all about being creative.

“I would make little models of home, draw, write poetry,” the Village of St. Catherine resident said. “That’s all I wanted to do as a child — grow up and be a commercial artist.”

Then Beatlemania hit the U.S. in 1964, and Mulloy’s artistic dreams also changed a bit.

“I still wanted to be an artist, but I also wanted to be a rock star,” she said with a laugh. “By the time I was 10, I switched my allegiance from horses to The Beatles.”

