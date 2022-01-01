Villager Backstory: Mary Hartt

You may know Mary Hartt from cycling and running clubs in the community, but you may not know she is part of a family business of truck and travel stops in Maine, and has completed 50 marathons in 50 states.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

When Mary Hartt first told her family she planned to run 50 marathons in 50 states, her husband jokingly offered to just buy her a T-shirt that said she did.

She got the last laugh. After 16 years and four knee surgeries, she recently completed a marathon in her 50th state, Wyoming.

Hartt started this endeavor prior to moving to The Villages. Fittingly enough, it began on her 50th birthday with a marathon in Las Vegas.

