Villager Backstory: Mary Hartt

When Mary Hartt first told her family she planned to run 50 marathons in 50 states, her husband jokingly offered to just buy her a T-shirt that said she did.
She got the last laugh. After 16 years and four knee surgeries, she recently completed a marathon in her 50th state, Wyoming.
Hartt started this endeavor prior to moving to The Villages. Fittingly enough, it began on her 50th birthday with a marathon in Las Vegas.
