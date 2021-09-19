Villager backstory: Marty Stone

Marty Stone has a passion for learning history and seeing historical places — something ingrained in her from her Navy dad.
In 1953, while her father was stationed in Hawaii, Stone’s father was killed in an accident on Christmas Day.
After some time, her mother remarried, and Stone moved with her mother and stepfather to Michigan where she was raised, despite being born in Pensacola.
“I loved my step father,” she said. “He was a good man, and I looked to him as a father.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.