Villager backstory: Martha Manning

When Martha Manning was a little girl, she would often round up her younger sisters and the neighborhood kids to put on a show. They’d turn over a picnic table and use stuffed animals and dolls to act things out. Other times, they’d put on plays in her mother’s basement, using a sheet as the curtain.
“I was always the director,” said Manning, of the Village of Bonnybrook.
Manning’s love for theater and acting has never wavered. She went to the University of Mary Washington before transferring to American University, where she majored in Radio-TV-Theater. A few of her professors were in the business, and helped her start doing radio and TV commercials while she was in college.
Later, she was a member and the eventual president of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Washington-Baltimore local (AFTRA). She also was a member of the area Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and on the national board of both AFTRA and SAG.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.