Villager backstory: Margo Smith

Margo Smith was 5 years old when she first sang in front of an audience — but she was puzzled to learn there was no piano around.
“I was only 5, but I knew a lot about music,” the Village of Chatham resident recalled. “I said, ‘How am I supposed to get my pitch without a piano?’ Then my mom looked at me and said, ‘Sing the song.’”
Young Margo sang the song — “Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam” — and hasn’t really ever stopped.
Despite a relatively late start on the country scene, Smith turned out three No. 1 hits in the late 1970s, performed at the Grand Ole Opry and toured with such headliners as Tammy Wynette, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Crystal Gayle.
