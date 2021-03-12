Villager backstory: Lyle Pettigrew

While growing up in Canada, Lyle Pettigrew’s mother would have him and his brother practice their singing instead of running outside for more softball.
“It was because we were still in the era when mom played the piano, and we had sing alongs around the piano when there was company,” he said. “My mother was always booking us to sing at some ladies gathering or something.”
What he didn’t realize at the time was that she prepared him for a life of conducting choruses and competing and performing with barbershop quartets.
“In retrospect, she did us a wonderful favor,” he said. “It got us used to being in front of people. Life training is what it turned out to be.”
Pettigrew said his childhood sing alongs drew him to barbershop harmonies because singing with his dad, who sang tenor, and his brother, who took melody, made him realize he was, “blessed with a good ear.”
“I could find notes they weren’t singing, and it made good harmony,” he said.
In college, he said he made friends with guys who were living with a “barbershopper,” and he liked the sound of it.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.