Villager backstory: Lou Emmert

Lou Emmert is a woman with a huge heart. Her dedication to helping people can be seen through the work she does.
Since coming to The Villages in 2006, she has dedicated her time and talents working as a volunteer coordinator for UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation.
Having worked as a volunteer in a hospital once before, she understands the dedication and the heartwarming feeling the volunteers get while working in their roles.
In addition to her volunteering and her work with the hospital, she also understands the importance of customer service, as she once worked for Sprint as both a general manager and vice president in Las Vegas.
“I’ve always worked,” the Village of Belle Aire resident said. “Ever since my oldest child turned 5, it was just something I have done. I just like to work.”
