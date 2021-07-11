Villager Backstory: Lindsay Collier

You may know Lindsay Collier as president of Acknowledging Acts of Kindness or as a resident of the Village of Tall Trees, but what you may not know is that he has written 13 books and is an international keynote speaker.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Creative, honorable and kind are just a few words that could be used to describe

Lindsay Collier.

But what you might not know is that he also is big- hearted and influential.

Born outside of Boston, in Arlington, Massachusetts, Collier wanted to have a career as a mechanical engineer, which he used throughout his time in the Army.

“I just loved mechanics,” he said. “I liked to learn more about them and when I became a captain in the Army, we got sent to Germany with the intention of improving American-German relations.”

