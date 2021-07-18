Villager Backstory: Linda Succi

Linda Succi was once an educator working as a teacher, principal and college professor.
It was something she had done for around 28 years, before she found a new love — theater and dancing.
She spent a good portion of her life performing, teaching and competing nationally.
“When it comes to the things I have enjoyed in life, I look at all the pieces of the pie,” said Succi, of the Village of Calumet Grove. “It has pieces ranging from various experiences in my life — teaching, dancing, theater, directing, and lifestyle groups. Each one has played an important part in my life and I feel so fortunate to use my talents.”
