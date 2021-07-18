Villager Backstory: Linda Succi

You may know Linda Succi as a neighbor in the Village of Calumet Grove or as a well-known face in dancing, but what you may not know is that she was an educator for almost 30 years and founded a USA Dance Special Olympics Team.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Linda Succi was once an educator working as a teacher, principal and college professor.

It was something she had done for around 28 years, before she found a new love — theater and dancing.

She spent a good portion of her life performing, teaching and competing nationally.

“When it comes to the things I have enjoyed in life, I look at all the pieces of the pie,” said Succi, of the Village of Calumet Grove. “It has pieces ranging from various experiences in my life — teaching, dancing, theater, directing, and lifestyle groups. Each one has played an important part in my life and I feel so fortunate to use my talents.”

Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.