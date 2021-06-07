Villager backstory: Linda Shotsberger

Linda Shotsberger grew up in small town Reedsville, Pennsylvania, where she joked that she was raised with horses and three brothers.
“I decided when I was 6 years old that I would be a nurse, and I never changed my mind,” said Shotsberger, of the Village of St. James.
Shotsberger was inspired by her great-aunt and aunt who were nurses. She also said she believes that God put the idea into her heart from the time that she was young.
Shotsberger’s faith would play a big role in her life. She said that it has driven her through everything she’s done.
She studied at York Hospital School of Nursing and modeled on the side for high-end department stores to make some extra money.
Her first job in what would be a 50-year nursing career was as a floor nurse in Lewistown Hospital. She then became a visiting nurse for two counties, which entailed visiting people in their homes, helping their caregivers and reporting to the patients’ doctors.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.