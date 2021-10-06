Villager backstory: Lee Aiello

You may know Lee Aiello from the Karate for Life Club, but what you may not know is that he’s worn many hats in his life, not just as a karate teacher but also as the president of a food services company and as a professional drummer.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Lee Aiello is Hanshi, or master teacher, to Villagers in the Karate for Life Club.

However, it was a long journey getting there.

Aiello grew up in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was a big weightlifter in high school and won contests both as a high schooler and when he was in the Army.

Aiello joined the military right out of high school, and it was then that he was first introduced to martial arts.

He learned some for self-defense, but his desire to know more didn’t end with his time in the military. After he left, he connected with someone who could teach him more.

His neighbor, who had been stationed in Japan with the Air Force, was a black belt in karate. Aiello learned from him and took lessons with a minister to learn more.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.