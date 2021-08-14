Villager Backstory: Lafayette Marcum

You may know Lafayette Marcum from recognition for  his World War II service. But did you know his  37-year firefighting career includes a rise to deputy chief and regular meetings with West Virginia Gov. Jay Rockefeller?

Lafayette Marcum’s career achievements stand on a foundation of military duty. He recalls discovering an interest in fire safety during his time in the U.S. Navy, where he and a fellow seaman volunteered to help a first-class petty officer in charge of maintaining fire equipment.

“I just volunteered and worked with him on that, so I could learn,” said Marcum, who served from 1943-45 and was stationed on the

USS Robert E. Peary. The destroyer carried out escort duty during World War II: “I think we made 17 trips across taking soldiers and equipment,” he said. “And naturally we were involved in some battles. And I was part of D-Day.”

