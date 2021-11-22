Villager backstory ... Kim Fowler

You may know Kim Fowler as a member with The Villages Women Doctor's Club, but what you might not know is that she worked as legal counsel to five Illinois governors and the Illinois Senate in her nearly 30-year career and wrote a "debt responsibility" law.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Kim Fowler enjoys curling up on her lanai and listening to the sounds of water trickling from her garden as she turns the pages of a good book.

"I try to read two or three books a week," the Village of Mallory Square resident said. "I love indoor activities and being a part of book club, because there is always opportunity to learn."

When Fowler was a child, she grew up in the south suburbs of Chicago. Her father was a director for a nearby YMCA facility and her mother was a stay-at-home mom. She grew up as the oldest of four and could always be found with her nose in a book.

