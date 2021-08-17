Villager backstory: Ken Whaley

Ken Whaley originally set out to become a doctor, only to encounter a major roadblock. Neither he nor his family could foot the bill for medical school.
Medicine’s loss became space engineering’s gain.
After a summer doing odd jobs in the engineering lab of his hometown AC Spark Plugs plant, Whaley was invited to apply for one of four tuition-paid berths at the General Motors Institute. As a GM engineer, he worked on missiles for the U.S. Air Force and was part of the “space race” that put a man — and wheels — on the moon.
“Russia had already been up in space ahead of us, so we had a lot of time to make up,” the Village Hacienda resident said. “It was a real task for us.”
