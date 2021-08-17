Villager backstory: Ken Whaley

You may have heard Ken Whaley’s organ skills at the monthly Masonic Lodge breakfast. What you may not know is he helped develop the Apollo space program’s lunar rover — and revolutionized the billiards cue.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Ken Whaley originally set out to become a doctor, only to encounter a major roadblock. Neither he nor his family could foot the bill for medical school.

Medicine’s loss became space engineering’s gain.

After a summer doing odd jobs in the engineering lab of his hometown AC Spark Plugs plant, Whaley was invited to apply for one of four tuition-paid berths at the General Motors Institute. As a GM engineer, he worked on missiles for the U.S. Air Force and was part of the “space race” that put a man — and wheels — on the moon.

“Russia had already been up in space ahead of us, so we had a lot of time to make up,” the Village Hacienda resident said. “It was a real task for us.”

