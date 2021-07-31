Villager backstory: Ken Kraut

From one dead pixel in a display to numerous holes in a supply contract, Ken Kraut helped IBM solve problems for decades.
And it wasn’t all about his electrical engineering degree from Drexel University. Many times, his people skills were more essential to clearing hurdles.
Never was that more apparent for the New York native than when he first saw his future wife, Patricia, and asked her out. The two met when he went to enroll at Drexel in Philadelphia, where she worked. Kraut had finished up his service in the U.S. Army, which he joined in 1955 after struggling to find work with an associate’s degree. He was assigned to Nike missile silos. After his discharge in 1957, he began work at Burroughs and some workers there told him to get his bachelor’s.
During a trip to the registrar’s office at Drexel, Patricia was working behind the counter. She thought he was too old to be a student, suspecting he was from the nearby General Electric office and only there to try to get a date.
“The kids are 17 and most of them have T-shirts on, and I’m in a suit,” he said, understanding why she didn’t believe him. “I shall take you to lunch and I’ll convince you, all right?” he recalls saying, “and the rest is history.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.