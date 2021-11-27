Villager Backstory: Keith Myers

April Fools’ Day in the middle of a recession was the perfect time for Keith Myers to start a business. “I could blame April Fools’ Day or the recession, instead of my own talent, if I didn’t succeed,” he said. “It was a total success for 25 years.” Myers had a decades-long career as a commercial artist prior to settling in The Villages. The business he launched, Timberlane Design, was an art studio that created packaging designs for the Kiwi shoe polish company. Myers’ path to becoming a commercial artist, a career dream he had since elementary school, led him to the Hussian School of Art in Philadelphia. The school, founded in 1946 and now called Hussian College, developed a reputation as one of the top colleges focused on commercial art. When Myers attended, the school accepted only 44 students annually, he said.
