Villager backstory: Judi Higbee

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.