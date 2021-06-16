Villager backstory: Judi Higbee

Judi Higbee was a 23-year-old secretary in downtown Detroit when a man from church put a bug in her ear about the donut dollies.
Officially, donut dollies were called recreation aides. However, the more commonly used, and remembered, name was the American Red Cross Donut Dollies.
From World War II to the Vietnam War, donut dollies went to war zones to hand out treats, drinks, newspapers and other items to soldiers to bring a taste of home to war zones, according to the American Red Cross.
The man from church told her about a job order he’d just received from the Red Cross for recreation aides in Vietnam. The position sounded interesting, and despite the fact that Higbee’s parents weren’t happy about their daughter heading to Vietnam, Higbee applied.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.