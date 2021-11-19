Villager Backstory Judi Hatton

The feeling of ballroom dancing compares to nothing else, according to Judi Hatton.
"It's a passion,” she said. "The feeling that you get – it's impossible to describe the feeling, it would be like an actor trying to describe what he or she feels like when they're on stage. It's a feeling of fulfillment."
Hatton began dancing when her mother put her into a class at age 3, but she had an ability, and a passion for it.
"And that sort of gave me the taste of being onstage, and I liked it, rather than just a school recital, and it sort of grew from there.”
