Villager Backstory — Judi Bessette

Working with children with mental health challenges and their families not only gave Judi Bessette a birds-eye view of their lives, but it helped her deal with her own hardships and grieving after her son, and later her husband, Fred, died.
Bessette went to Michigan State University where she received her bachelor's degree in communications. She later attended the University of Florida in 1972 to earn her master's degree in early childhood education.
In 1999 she pursued a doctorate in educational leadership at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was part of the first cohort of 30 students in this program, she said.
