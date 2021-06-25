Villager backstory: John Logan

John Logan has had some serious practice when it comes to making deals.
Logan, of the Village of McClure, worked for the United Nations for almost two decades doing mostly security management.
“I would put together the security plan and I made sure people were trained to execute that plan,” he said.
When he was sent to what was then known as Zaire — now the Democratic Republic of the Congo — he had a swift introduction into how intense his job could get.
“My first day on the job, my driver picked me up and was taking me to meet by boss when we found out an orphanage was taken hostage,” he said. “So I told my driver, ‘Let’s go there.’”
