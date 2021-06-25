Villager backstory: John Logan

You may know John Logan from the dog park or as your neighbor in the Village of McClure, but what you may not know is that he worked for the United Nations doing security management and humanitarian operations around the world.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

John Logan has had some serious practice when it comes to making deals.

Logan, of the Village of McClure, worked for the United Nations for almost two decades doing mostly security management.

“I would put together the security plan and I made sure people were trained to execute that plan,” he said.

When he was sent to what was then known as Zaire — now the Democratic Republic of the Congo — he had a swift introduction into how intense his job could get.

“My first day on the job, my driver picked me up and was taking me to meet by boss when we found out an orphanage was taken hostage,” he said. “So I told my driver, ‘Let’s go there.’”

