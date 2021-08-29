Villager Backstory, John Howard

John Howard will tell you he always has been an accountant at heart.
But as life progressed, he went down some interesting paths, not all of which revolved around numbers.
Born in Harlan, Kentucky, as one of 10 children, he said there was one thing you never wanted to do: be late to the dinner table.
"Having nine other siblings and being the second youngest, you wanted to make sure you were always at the table on time," he said.
By Andrea Davis, Daily Sun Senior Writer
