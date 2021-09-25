Villager Backstory: John Ghiorse

John Ghiorse has been interested in weather for as long as he can remember.
“I grew up in Braintree, Massachusetts, just outside Boston,” the Village of Hillsborough resident said. “I was always intrigued by the weather, snowstorms, the change of seasons and the like.”
But Ghiorse didn’t know if the weather would be his career. He graduated from college with a chemistry degree in 1961, then joined the U.S. Air Force.
“My mother mentioned that the Air Force was looking for people interested in meteorology, so I signed up,” he said. “I was sent to Penn State to study meteorology for a year, and I later served as a weather officer in the Air Force for tours of duty stateside, as well as in Thailand and Vietnam.”
