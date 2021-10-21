Villager Backstory: John Carlile

By day, John Carlile flew planes for the U.S. Air Force. On weekends, he raced Formula 1 cars all over Europe.
"I learned humility and poverty simultaneously," Carlile said. "It turns out racing is very competitive and also very expensive, so I decided to keep my day job with the Air Force."
When he joined the Air Force in 1970, Carlile said it was because he didn't want to "have a rifle in the jungle" during Vietnam. His first assignment after initial flight training was an F-4 Phantom in Southeast Asia.
During his Air Force career, Carlile flew 235 night combat missions. He began trying his luck as a professional race car driver when he left Asia and took an assignment in Germany instead.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.