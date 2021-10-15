Villager Backstory: Joel Lemmer

Working for The Kellogg Co. at a manufacturing plant in Michigan might not be on every kid’s list of dream jobs, but for Joel Lemmer, it was all he could want and more.
Lemmer spent about
30 years working for Kellogg’s after leaving the U.S. Army. He said he was “fortunate enough to be general manager for two of the cereal manufacturing plants,” and in the last six years, he had been promoted to director of corporate services.
Before joining Kellogg’s, Lemmer said he was “very, very close” to making a career out of the Army. Four months before leaving the service, his commanding officer had an interview with him and asked what his future plans were. Lemmer said he was considering staying in the service, but his commanding officer said staying would guarantee he would be separated from his family at least one out of every three years.
