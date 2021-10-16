Villager Backstory: Joel Lemmer

Jerry Saltness was born and raised in a small-town in North Dakota. As a child, he got to travel to Albuqerque, New Mexico, to participate in the National Science Fair. At a young age, he did not expect to be quite the world traveler.
“I was a good athlete in high school, but not a great one who’d be in the pros,” the Village of Largo resident said with a laugh. “Athletics were my life as a child, but my focus changed when I went to college.”
That focus would eventually turn into a 30-year career in military aviation, a journey that saw he, his wife, Jennifer, and their children move 27 times.
“I’ve lived everywhere from northern Virginia to west Africa,” he said. “My family may fit the definition of the ‘classic military family’ given all the moves we made.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.